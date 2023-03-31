Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

