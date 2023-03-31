Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

NYSE LMT opened at $473.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

