Jmac Enterprises LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 3.73% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JIGB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 514.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 123,158 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JIGB opened at $45.53 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $52.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.