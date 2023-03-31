Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Tesla Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $198.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.13. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $628.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

