Jet Protocol (JET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $149,093.54

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $149,093.54 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00202040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,090.88 or 0.99991092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01210524 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,418.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

