Jefferies Financial Group Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $320.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $292.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $280.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.