JB Capital LLC Sells 309,469 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,469 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after acquiring an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

