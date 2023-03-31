JB Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.