JB Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

