JB Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IFRA stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

