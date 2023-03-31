JB Capital LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $461.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

