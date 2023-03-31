JB Capital LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $32,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

NYSE AB opened at $36.27 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 103.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

