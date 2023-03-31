JB Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $198.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.52 and a 200 day moving average of $192.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

