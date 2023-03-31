JB Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $316.54 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

