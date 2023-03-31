JB Capital LLC Acquires 3,585 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

