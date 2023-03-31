James C. Baker Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of KYN opened at $8.52 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.
Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
