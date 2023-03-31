James C. Baker Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KYN opened at $8.52 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,970,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,667,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 233,579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,496,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

