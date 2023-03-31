Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $200.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

