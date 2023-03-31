Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 193 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $359.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.