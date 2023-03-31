Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,419,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.10. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

