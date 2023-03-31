Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $979,000 Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

