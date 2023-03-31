Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $588,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $473.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

