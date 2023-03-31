Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

NYSE:COP opened at $99.71 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

