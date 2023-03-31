Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $225.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average is $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

