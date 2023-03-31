Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $701,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $136.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average is $127.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

