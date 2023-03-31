Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 30,161 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 11.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

