ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.39. 23,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 11,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ITV from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 54 ($0.66) to GBX 47 ($0.58) in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

