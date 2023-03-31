Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISDR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISDR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

