Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISDR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ISDR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.