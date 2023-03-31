iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stake Cut by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. 12,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,896. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.