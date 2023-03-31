iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,799. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $125.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

