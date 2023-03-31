iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Jmac Enterprises LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $80.32.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

