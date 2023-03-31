iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Decreased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWB opened at $221.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

