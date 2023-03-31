iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises about 8.3% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,719 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000.

SIZE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070. The firm has a market cap of $315.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $133.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

