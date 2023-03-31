iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 9.1% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS QUAL traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $122.25. 1,530,144 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

