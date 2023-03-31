iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Unison Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 165,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 387,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.25. 1,530,144 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

