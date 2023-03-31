iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,993 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

