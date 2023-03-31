iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

