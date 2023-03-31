iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 614,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,349. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $101.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

