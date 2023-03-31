iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 321,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 260,466 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 218,160 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 91,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,299,000 after buying an additional 73,408 shares in the last quarter.

LQDH opened at $91.30 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

