iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,403,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 450% from the previous session’s volume of 618,573 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $24.00.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
