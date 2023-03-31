iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

REET stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. 65,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,800. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

