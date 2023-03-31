iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after buying an additional 417,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,009,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,327 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

