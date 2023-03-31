iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 2.8% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 173,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.94. 256,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,706. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

