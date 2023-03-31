iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Raised by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,853 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JB Capital LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $88,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $49.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

