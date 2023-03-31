iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 477.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

