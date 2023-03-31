iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Trimmed by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,985,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. 6,069,153 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

