Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,471.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after purchasing an additional 274,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

