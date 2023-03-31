IOTA Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $587.71 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000110 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.