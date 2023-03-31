Investors Buy High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the second quarter worth $2,155,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JOANN by 6,878.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,688 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 30.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 94,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

JOANN Trading Up 4.3 %

JOANN Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOANN has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

