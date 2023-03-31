Investment Management of Virginia LLC Takes $565,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $193.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,639.71, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.49 and a 200-day moving average of $163.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

