Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 849,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

